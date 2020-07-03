7 Best Hidden Object Games for PC

Sometimes, we just want to play some free PC games that are casual and requires just clicking around to achieve a certain goal or to solve some puzzles. But for some gamers, just a few clicks into the game can get really serious and to some point even immerse the players into the storyline. Among GameTop’s free hidden object games, let us show you how this is possible with some of their real high-quality point-n-click games.

To investigate his sister’s disappearance, Adam reached a place where the criminal underworld is intertwined with the supernatural phenomenon – the dark alley of San Francisco. Are you ready to adventure through shady streets, dark corners, scorching deserts and ritualistic shrines in order to unveil a conspiracy? Become the paranormal detective. Become Wolfe. Face the secret societies, unnatural afflictions, and ancient covenants now!

Save the kidnapped young girl Sophie and solve the mystery. Make your way past ingenious traps of the Castle and use your skills to overcome the beasts. Emerge victorious in this battle and restore the Unicorn for a victory over the forces of evil!

The Queen has chosen your sister as her successor but are her promises too good to be true? After she receives an invitation naming her as the Queen’s successor, she pleads with you to join her in her new royal life. All she has to do is pass a simple test to prove her worth. Is this too good to be true, or is your luck finally changing? There are many secrets awaiting you in the Queen’s castle

Welcome to the magical undersea world of Lagoona. Help Islabelle the Mermaid save the orphanage as you seek and find your way across beautiful underwater locations, sell your wares at the Coral Bay Market, and even solve quests for people in town!

The Sandman operates under the old scheme: by sending nightmares, he suppresses the will of the victim to resist. Will the player have time to wake up Tim before the Sandman turns him into his heir?

Set out on a 20-year journey starting from the walls of Troy to Odysseus’ home on Ithaca. Visit mysterious islands filled with magical creatures on the way. Some will beg for help, while others might want to eat you, or even turn you into a wild beast! Overcome all of the obstacles on the way, and help Odysseus to finally return to his beloved Penelope.

Nowadays the Chestnut Lodge Asylum is abandoned and forgotten, but many years ago a real drama unfolded behind these gates. Face your fears and unravel the mystery of the abandoned asylum!