Your PS4 Controller Will NOT Work With PS5 Games

Sony is shaking things up with the PS5, which is both in terms of its looks and its feature set. Even the controller is a departure from what has been available on previous Sony systems, nixing the DualShock moniker for the new DualSense one. While some were hoping that you still might be able to use your PS4 controller on PS5, that is not the case.

You aren’t entirely out of luck though when it comes to playing PS4 games on PS5. Sony revealed on their blog that that PS4 controller is supported when playing backwards compatible games on the PS5, so don’t chuck your DualShock 4 out the window just yet.

The following is a breakdown of current PS4 peripherals/accessories that will work on PS5:

Specialty peripherals, such as officially licensed racing wheels, arcade sticks, and flight sticks, will work with PS5 games and supported PS4 games.

The Platinum and Gold Wireless Headsets, as well as third-party headsets that connect via USB port or audio jack, will work on PS5 (the headset companion app is not compatible with PS5).

The DualShock 4 wireless controller and PlayStation officially licensed third-party gamepad controllers will work with supported PS4 games.

Both the PS Move Motion Controllers and the PlayStation VR Aim Controller will work with supported PS VR games on PS5.

The company adds that “not all PlayStation officially licensed or third-party peripherals/accessories may work on PS5. We recommend checking with the manufacturer to confirm whether a product will work on PS5 and specific titles.” The console is set to launch this holiday season, though an official price or release date has not yet been revealed.