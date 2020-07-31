Next Nintendo Switch Might Have DLSS 2.0 Support

The Nintendo Switch has been nothing short of a big success for Nintendo, which was sorely needed after the poor performance of the Wii U. It has enjoyed strong sales since it launched in 2017, though the question remains on whether or not a more powerful version is coming or a new console entirely.

Now a new job listing from NVIDIA has surfaced, and it suggests the company is working DLSS 2.0. The company is looking for a Senior Embedded Software Engineer for the Tegra Solutions Engineering team to work on “next-generation graphics & AI technologies for gaming consoles and AI edge devices.”

Considering that the technology would allow the console to target higher resolutions than the GPU would be capable of while also keeping costs down, this sounds like something that is a perfect fit for Nintendo. The company has positioned itself as having the cheapest of the major gaming consoles for many years now, while still being able to deliver some impressive visuals.

This all needs to be taken with a grain of salt for the time being, but seeing as NVIDIA and Nintendo have become close partners with the Switch this is a definite possibility. We’ll bring you more information on new hardware from Nintendo as soon as it becomes available.