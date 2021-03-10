5 Must-Have Gifts for Gaming Mad Friends

We all know how hard it is to find the perfect gift for a gaming mad friend. Especially because the new Xbox and PlayStation consoles are nearly impossible to find in stock. While it is hard to go wrong with gifting a new gadget to your friends, if you want to change it up a bit this year, and get a gaming-related gift, you have come to the right place. Here are some of the must-have gifts for your gaming mad friends:

1. Retro Games Console Phone Case

There is a high possibility that your gaming mad friend has owned, or at least played on, a Game Boy in the past. So why not treat them to a Game Boy inspired case for their mobile phone? These cases come complete with functional buttons and a screen for playing video games such as Super Mario Bros, Pac-Man, and Tetris.

2. Gaming Face Masks

Face masks have improved a lot since the initial rush to make them last year. Now tons of brands have gotten into the face mask business, and there are some amazing options to choose from.

If you have a gaming mad friend, why not treat them to a gaming face mask? Whether you’re looking for a Fortnite-inspired mask or an OK Boomer face mask that upsets the boomer generation, there are hundreds to choose from. These gifts not only look great, but they also protect your loved ones too.

3. A Gaming Chair

There is nothing worse than sitting in an uncomfortable chair while playing your favorite video games. This is why a gaming chair is a great choice of gift for your gaming mad friend. Gaming chairs come in a range of colors, sizes, and prices to suit your budget and needs.

4. A Headphone Stand with USB Ports

If you are looking for a reasonably priced gift for your gaming buddy, then a headphone stand that allows them to keep their headphones safe and charged is a brilliant option. These stands come in a range of options, including ones that feature three charging ports that can automatically recognize devices to give the quickest charging time.

5. Gaming Glasses

One of the huge issues with spending lots of time in front of tablets, computers, televisions, and smartphones is that you are exposed to the damaging effects of blue light. This can lead to the development of macular degeneration, the formation of cataracts, and even permanent damage to the eye.

So, what better present to buy your game-loving friends than a pair of gaming glasses? Gaming glasses can block up to 65% of damaging light while also guarding your eyes from UV rays. These glasses have also been proven to help gamers sleep better as they reduce eye strain.

Whether you are shopping for your partner, a family member, or a friend, there are hundreds of amazing gifts available for gaming enthusiasts. From the latest gaming accessories to gaming face masks, we have rounded up a number of the best gift ideas for video game enthusiasts. Which one is your favorite?