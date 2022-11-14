The most nominated game for The Game Awards 2022 is God of War Ragnarök

The 2022 candidates for The Game Awards have been made public.

Elden Ring and Horizon: Forbidden West are both nominated for seven trophies, but God of War Ragnarök is up for ten, taking the lead.

Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarök, Horizon: Forbidden West, Stray, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and A Plague Tale: Requiem are the other games up for Game of the Year.

The winners will be chosen by a combined vote of the voting jury (90%), which includes VGC, and public fan voting (10%). There are 31 awards up for grabs in all (see the complete list of nominations below).

The event this year will debut the Best Adaptation award, a category to honor imaginative work that faithfully transposes video game IP to other mediums. The following games have been nominated: Arcane: League of Legends, Cyberpunk Edgerunners, The Cuphead Show, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and Uncharted.

The Game Awards will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 8. It will feature global premieres, musical acts, and special guests.

Here's a look at the most nominated games for #TheGameAwards on December 8. pic.twitter.com/4LoAOlzJIa — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 14, 2022

The Game Awards 2021’s biggest honor went to It Takes Two, which also received the coveted Game of the Year title among three other accolades.

Alan Wake 2, Sonic Frontiers, Star Wars Eclipse, Wonder Woman, and Slitterhead were among the other games revealed at the expo.

According to its organizers, The Game Awards saw record viewership last year.

THE GAME AWARDS 2022 NOMINEES

GAME OF THE YEAR

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)

BEST GAME DIRECTION

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Immortality (Half Mermaid)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

BEST NARRATIVE

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Immortality (Half Mermaid)

BEST ART DIRECTION

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Scorn (Ebb Software/Kepler Interactive)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

BEST SCORE AND MUSIC

Olivier Deriviere, A Plague Tale: Requiem

Tsukasa Saitoh, Elden Ring

Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarök

Two Feathers, Metal: Hellsinger

Yasunori Mitsuda, Xenoblade Chronicles 3

BEST AUDIO DESIGN

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

BEST PERFORMANCE

Ashly Burch, Horizon Forbidden West

Charlotte McBurney, A Plague Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnarök

Manon Gage, Immortality

Sunny Suljic, God of War Ragnarök

GAMES FOR IMPACT

A Memoir Blue (Cloisters Interactive/Annapurna)

As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)

Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age/Fellow Traveller)

Endling – Extinction is Forever (Herobeat Studios/HandyGames)

Hindsight (Team Hindsight/Annapurna)

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games/Finji)

BEST ONGOING GAME

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

FINAL FANTASY XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)

BEST INDIE

Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital)

Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)

Sifu (Sloclap)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)

BEST DEBUT INDIE

Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive)

NORCO (Geography of Robots/Raw Fury)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)

Vampire Survivors (poncle)

BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT, PRESENTED BY DISCORD

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

FINAL FANTASY XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

BEST MOBILE

Apex Legends Mobile (Lightspeed & Quantum/Respawn/EA)

Diablo Immortal (Blizzard/NetEase)

Genshin Impact (HoYovese)

MARVEL SNAP (Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse)

Tower of Fantasy (Hotta Studio/Perfect World/Level Infinite)

BEST VR/AR

After the Fall (Vertigo Games)

Among Us VR (Schell Games/InnerSloth)

BONELAB (Stress Level Zero)

Moss: Book II (Polyarc)

Red Matter 2 (Vertical Robot)

BEST ACTION

Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games/Nintendo)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)

Sifu (Sloclap)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu)

BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)

BEST ROLE PLAYING

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Live a Live (Square Enix/Nintendo)

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Game Freak/Nintendo/TPCI)

Triangle Strategy (Artdink/Square Enix)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)

BEST FIGHTING

DNF Duel (Arc System Works/EIGHTING/NEOPLE/NEXON)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (CyberConnect 2 Co. Ltd/Bandai Namco)

The King of Fighters XV (SNK/Plaion)

MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)

Sifu (Sloclap)

BEST FAMILY

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Traveller’s Tales/WB Games)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)

Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

BEST SIM/STRATEGY

Dune: Spice Wars (Shiro Games/Funcom)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)

Total War: WARHAMMER III (Creative Assembly/Sega)

Two Point Campus (Two Point Studios/Sega)

Victoria 3 (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox Interactive)

BEST SPORTS/RACING

F1 22 (Codemasters/EA Sports)

FIFA 23 (EA Vancouver/Romania/EA Sports)

NBA 2K23 (Visual Concepts/2K Sports)

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)

OlliOlli World (Roll 7/Private Division)

BEST MULTIPLAYER

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)

MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)

Overwatch 2 (Blizzard)

Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu)

MOST ANTICIPATED

FINAL FANTASY XVI (Square Enix)

Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software/WB Games)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella

BEST ADAPTATION

Arcane: League of Legends (Fortiche/Riot Games/Netflix)

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Studio Trigger/CD Projekt, Netflix)

The Cuphead Show! (Studio MDHR/King Features Syndicate/Netflix)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Sega Sammy Group/Paramount Pictures)

Uncharted (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)

INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY

As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox/Devolver Digital)

The Last Of Us Part I (Naughty Dog/SIE)

The Quarry (Supermassive Games/2K)

BEST ESPORTS GAME

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

DOTA 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Rocket League (Psyonix)

VALORANT (Riot Games)

BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE

Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL)

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL)

Finn “karrigan” Andersen ( (FaZe Clan – CS:GO)

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)

BEST ESPORTS TEAM

DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)

FaZe Clan (CS:GO)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

LA Thieves (Call of Duty)

LOUD (Valorant)

BEST ESPORTS COACH

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT)

Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT)

Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)

Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)

BEST ESPORTS EVENT

EVO 2022

2022 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Antwerp 2022

The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational

VALORANT Champions 2022