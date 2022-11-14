The Pokémon Splatfest Splatoon X Event is won by Team Water

Update (Monday, November 14, 2022, 10:30 GMT): Team Water, led by Big Man, won the Splatoon x Pokémon Splatfest competition!

Best wishes to Team Water. As of the time of writing, the majority of you lovely people had also voted in our poll, giving Team Water a 36% victory! Team Grass won the bronze medal with 30%, followed by Team Fire in second place with 34%.

Stay fresh for the time being, and we’ll keep an eye out for Nintendo’s next Splatfest announcement!

Original Article (Thursday, November 10, 2022, 17:00 GMT)

Splatoon 3’s Splatfest has returned after missing October. And it has to be a Pokémon-themed one, right, in light of the release of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet the following week?

Which Starter type will you choose? is the age-old query that ardent Pokémon fans agonize over with each new Pokémon generation. Or, “What’s your partner Pokémon type?” as stated by Nintendo.

You can select from one of three teams, as in previous Splatoon 3 Splatfests: Grass-type, represented by Shiver; Fire-type, represented by Frye; and Water-type, represented by Big Man. Maybe your vote is influenced by your probable Scarlet & Violet beginning type.

The #Splatoon3 x Pokémon collaboration Splatfest starts tomorrow! Have you voted for a team in Splatsville’s Square yet? pic.twitter.com/gSPDtF4zVe — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) November 11, 2022

The most recent Splatfest pitted your companions for a desert island — Gear, Grub, or Fun — against one another in September. Team Gear triumphed.