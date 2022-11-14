Sanrio and Puzzle & Dragons collaborate on a super-cute project

RPG Match-3 With Sanrio characters joining the cast this month, Puzzle & Dragons is about to get a whole lot cuter. Players will be able to acquire fresh Sanrio characters, such as numerous variations of Hello Kitty, Gudetama, Kerokerokeroppi, and Tuxedosam.

All players who log in between November 14 and November 27 will receive one free pull from the Sanrio Characters Memorial Egg Machine. The level of every character you get from the Egg Machine is 50.

There are also bundles for players to buy if they want more of the Sanrio characters from the Egg Machine, which are as follows:

1 Magic Stone & 1 Sanrio Egg Machine pull ($0.99)

20 Magic Stones & 6 Sanrio Egg Machine pulls ($19.99)

15 Magic Stones & 1 Charmmy Kitty Egg Machine Pull ($14.99)

15 Magic Stones & 1 Cogimyun Egg Machine pull ($14.99)

30 Magic Stones & Ideal Cinnamon Egg Machine ($29.99)

There will also be dungeons to complete, hats to collect, and monsters to buy at the Monster Purchase Shop.

The Sanrio collab will take place from the 14th November to the 27th November.