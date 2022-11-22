Now available are the Pokémon Squishmallows

Pokémon’s partnership with Squishmallows has begun, and Pikachu and Gengar are featured.

The plush toys, which are created by the well-known Squishmallows brand in collaboration with The Pokémon Company, are currently sold at The Pokémon Center online stores and will subsequently be offered at Pokémon Center physical retail locations all over the world.

In an effort to prevent scalping, which affects both Squishmallows and Pokemon collectibles, the item is restricted to one per customer.

While Pikachu and Gengar are featured in the collaboration’s initial series, a second series that is rumored to contain Snorlax will debut sometime in 2023.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the most recent Pokémon games, arrived on Nintendo Switch last week.

In our assessment of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for VGC, we noted that despite having the greatest features in years, the games had some technical difficulties.

The globe scale and exploration joy are the best in the series, and the new Pokemon and fight mechanics introduced all sing, we wrote. “The vast extension and adjustments to the single player campaign are amazing,” we added.

But you can’t help but think about how much better the game would play on more powerful hardware, or even if it just ran decently on the Switch.