Home » NEWS » In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s upcoming limited-time Tera Raid Battle, take on Tyranitar or Salamence

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s upcoming limited-time Tera Raid Battle, take on Tyranitar or Salamence

Jacob Chambers December 5, 2022 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PS Vita, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One

The Pokémon Company revealed the initial competitors for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Tera Raid Battles at the beginning of November, and it appears that we now know who will be turning all crystal-y next.

The next “mon” to step up for the game’s limited-time Tera events will be Tyranitar and Salamence from December 9–11, following Eevee and Charizard. Depending on which game version you own, the two leads will be different this time. Pokémon Scarlet will emphasize Tyranitar, while Pokémon Violet will emphasize Salamence.

Both the Flying/Dragon and Dark/Rock type Pokémon will appear in Four- and Five-Star Raids, and both support online play. You will need to be ready for anything because there won’t be a predetermined Tera Type for these battles.

This is not an event to miss because, like the previous ones, if you defeat these Tera’mon, you’ll get the chance to add them to your team.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

The Game Awards will be a little bit shorter than usual

After taking into account years’ worth of feedback, The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley recently ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security