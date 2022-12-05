In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s upcoming limited-time Tera Raid Battle, take on Tyranitar or Salamence

The Pokémon Company revealed the initial competitors for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Tera Raid Battles at the beginning of November, and it appears that we now know who will be turning all crystal-y next.

The next “mon” to step up for the game’s limited-time Tera events will be Tyranitar and Salamence from December 9–11, following Eevee and Charizard. Depending on which game version you own, the two leads will be different this time. Pokémon Scarlet will emphasize Tyranitar, while Pokémon Violet will emphasize Salamence.

Serebii Update: The next Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle event has been announced

Face Tyranitar in Scarlet or Salamence in Violet

Runs from December 9th through 11th 2022 Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkIa6cr pic.twitter.com/OC9hzYBw1N — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) December 5, 2022

Both the Flying/Dragon and Dark/Rock type Pokémon will appear in Four- and Five-Star Raids, and both support online play. You will need to be ready for anything because there won’t be a predetermined Tera Type for these battles.

This is not an event to miss because, like the previous ones, if you defeat these Tera’mon, you’ll get the chance to add them to your team.