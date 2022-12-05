Disney Dreamlight Valley Teases Upcoming Update With New Recipes And Star Path

It’s almost time for the Disney Dreamlight Valley update, which will include a new Toy Story realm, new characters, new clothing, and a ton of other things we can’t even imagine. However, the Disney DLV Twitter account is showcasing some sneak peeks at what’s to come, including some new game recipes, ahead of the Toy Story update on December 6.

Happy National Cookie Day! 🍪✨ Looking for a taste of what’s to come in #DisneyDreamlightValley next week? Here’s a sneak-peek at a sweet treat that you’ll be able to make in-game! See the real-life cookies that inspired these treats here: https://t.co/BhHn29asiG pic.twitter.com/dhSNTdyRvF — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) December 4, 2022

The Mickey Gingerbread is a seasonal dessert that is only offered during the Christmas season. The Disney theme parks are known for their special delicacies and sweets. However, it will always be available in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It will also probably be a fantastic way to use up your enormous supply of ginger.

A yule log and hot chocolate with marshmallows can be seen in the image’s backdrop, and if we look at the slightly larger Instagram version of the photo, we can also make out the faint outline of a Christmas wreath.

The Disney Dreamlight Valley social media accounts have also begun to tease the next Star Path theme. The previous two were Halloween and Pixar-themed, but it seems like the next one will be Festive (to no one’s real surprise).

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Toy Story and Winter update will be out tomorrow, December 6th. Stay tuned for guides and hints from us!