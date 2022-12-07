This Christmas, Nintendo UK is including Mario Kart Live or Skyward Sword HD for free with Switch OLEDs

the recognized UK For anyone who purchases a Nintendo Switch OLED model, My Nintendo Store will give them a choice of two free games, including the £99 Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit.

Beginning this Friday, customers who purchase a Nintendo Switch OLED model from the My Nintendo Store will have the choice of a free add-on: either Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (in their choice of the Mario or Luigi set) or The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.

The promotion will begin on December 9 at 7 AM and run through December 31, 2022.

In the augmented reality game Mario Kart Live, users use their Nintendo Switch to steer a toy kart.

The developers of the Skylanders video game, Vicarious Visions’ founders, founded Velan Studios in New York City.

It had eight Grands Prix and 24 unique courses when it first launched. The environments included to the courses, like underwater, volcanic, and vintage, bring a variety of in-game dangers and elements that have an impact on the kart in real life.

Last year, we stated in the VGC Mario Kart Live review that Nintendo’s experiment with transforming toys into real-world objects “may feel like magic, but also requires a huge living space to work properly.”

Skyward Sword HD, which was released last year, has “smoother and more intuitive” controls in addition to improved HD graphics and a 60fps framerate.

Even a superb remaster like this one can’t make Skyward Sword a perfect Zelda game, but Switch owners simply can’t overlook it a second time around because it’s such a vastly improved version of one of the series’ most underappreciated games.

According to recent reports, the Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 are all still contenders for the title of best-selling console in the UK in 2022.

Christopher Dring, the head of GamesIndustry.biz, tweeted earlier this week that, after 11 months, there are only 20,000 units separating the three consoles in terms of total sales.

Nintendo will undoubtedly be hoping that the Switch OLED deal will help increase sales enough to possibly overtake the current leader.