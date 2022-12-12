God of War Ragnarok reclaims the top spot in the UK sales charts as Christmas approaches

If you can believe it, we are already halfway through December, and Christmas is just a few weeks away. God of War Ragnarok appears to be beneath many Christmas trees this year, possibly right next to the PS5. Sony’s action game is back at the top, no doubt helped by the ups and downs of PS5 stock entering the retail market.

FIFA 23 is overthrown and drops to second place after a few weeks at the top. Also dropped to third is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Sonic Frontiers is actually moving up one spot, from ninth to eighth, elsewhere. The majority of the first-party Switch-only games that make up the remaining top 10 are included.

The physical version of Cuphead makes its debut in 18th place, The Callisto Protocol drops from sixth to 12th in its second week, while Need for Speed Unbound continues to trail behind, sliding to 19th.

Here is the complete list of the most recent top 10.

UK Sales Charts: Week Ending 10th December 2022