Immortals Fenyx Rising by Ubisoft will soon be available on Steam

According to a brand-new store page for the game on Valve’s platform, Immortals Fenyx Rising will be available on Steam “soon.”

Immortals Fenyx Rising is an open-world action-adventure game about a forgotten hero on a mission to save the Greek gods, developed by Assassin’s Creed Odyssey studio Ubisoft Quebec.

In December 2020, it was initially made available for PC, Stadia, and consoles.

There will also be a Gold Edition of the game available on Steam, which comes with the full game, three pieces of narrative DLC, and a bonus quest.

After a protracted hiatus, Ubisoft announced last month that it would resume distributing some of its games on Steam.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, its most popular game in recent years, joined Steam on December 6 in time for the publication of its last content update.

Anno 1800 and Roller Champions, the latter of which launches on December 13 on Steam, are additional Ubisoft games that will soon be available.

In 2019, Ubisoft stopped releasing new games on Steam. Since then, games like Ghost Recon Breakpoint and The Division 2 have been made available through the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect, the company’s own digital distribution network.

A spin-off of Immortals Fenyx Rising with a Polynesian theme was allegedly in the works as of July.