Pokémon with a shiny appearance Behind walls, Scarlet and Violet are spawning

It has been revealed that shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet can spawn behind walls, making them invisible to players.

Since the game incorrectly registers some regions as being outside of the playfield, it has been found that Pokémon can spawn in the walls of select locations, as RyanWasTakenToo reported on Twitter (and Nintendo Life picked up on).

This means that unless the player specifically manipulates the camera to find them, an ultra-rare shiny Pokémon that spawns behind one of these walls will be invisible to them.

It happened again! THEY'RE IN THE WALLS! pic.twitter.com/TerClEyTDP — RyanWasTaken (@RyanWasTakenToo) December 8, 2022

Shiny Pokemon are extremely uncommon variations of common Pokemon that have unique colors. Shiny Pokemon were first introduced in Generation 2, however despite being difficult to find, there are a few tricks in the most recent Pokemon games that help.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, shiny Pokemon can show up virtually anyplace. Shiny Pokemon no longer emit a distinguishing sound when they appear in the overworld, unlike in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which makes it more difficult to locate them in general, let alone when they appear in walls.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were rated as the most entertaining games in VGC’s review.

The globe scale and exploration joy are the best in the series, and the new Pokemon and fight mechanics introduced all sing, we wrote. “The vast extension and adjustments to the single player campaign are amazing,” we added.

But you can’t help but think about how much better the game would play on more powerful hardware, or even if it just ran decently on the Switch.