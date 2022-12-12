The third free update to Mario Strikers: Battle League features Bowser Jr. and Birdo

Nintendo has provided information about the third significant update coming to Mario Strikers: Battle League, which will be available to all owners tomorrow, December 13.

Primarily, the new update will add Birdo and Bowser Jr. as two new playable characters. While Birdo has powerful and accurate shoots and is described as a balanced player who assists with accurate passes, Bowser Jr. is considered to favor a more offensive style.

Gear up for MORE gritty action on the pitch in #MarioStrikers: Battle League with new characters, gear, and a new stadium! Play with Bowser Jr. or Birdo, increase speed & technique with the Shellfish Gear, and enjoy the Urban Rooftop stadium when the new update releases 12/13. pic.twitter.com/7pvilT0BT3 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 12, 2022

In addition to the new characters, the update will also include a new Urban Rooftop stadium that players can designate as their Club Stadium or use for fast matches, as well as a new Shellfish Gear set that increases speed and technique.

The new update will be available for free as usual, which is fantastic news given that one of our main issues with the game itself was the obvious lack of alternatives. In spite of this, we gave it a ton of praise and gave it a score of 9.