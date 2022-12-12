Home » NEWS » The third free update to Mario Strikers: Battle League features Bowser Jr. and Birdo

The third free update to Mario Strikers: Battle League features Bowser Jr. and Birdo

Jacob Chambers December 12, 2022 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Nintendo has provided information about the third significant update coming to Mario Strikers: Battle League, which will be available to all owners tomorrow, December 13.

Primarily, the new update will add Birdo and Bowser Jr. as two new playable characters. While Birdo has powerful and accurate shoots and is described as a balanced player who assists with accurate passes, Bowser Jr. is considered to favor a more offensive style.

In addition to the new characters, the update will also include a new Urban Rooftop stadium that players can designate as their Club Stadium or use for fast matches, as well as a new Shellfish Gear set that increases speed and technique.

The new update will be available for free as usual, which is fantastic news given that one of our main issues with the game itself was the obvious lack of alternatives. In spite of this, we gave it a ton of praise and gave it a score of 9.

 

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Former Days Gone Game Director: Sony Bend Made a Bigger Play Than It Should Have

Update: The harsh remarks made by author John Garvin regarding Days Gone and its cast ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security