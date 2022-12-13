In the most recent “The Cosmic Shake” trailer, SpongeBob has to face his friends

A brand-new trailer for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake has been released! The popular sponge will go through seven distinct worlds in the upcoming platformer from THQNordic with Balloon-Patrick, and the two will encounter several well-known characters along the way.

Fans of that game will recognize this spiritual sequel to Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated as being full of references to well-known episodes of the animated series and fan favorites. And we see a lot of them in the Boss Fight teaser from THQ, including Sandy Cheeks, Mr. Krabs, Pearl, Gary, and others. But especially Gary, we don’t want to harm any of them!

But why do these levels have us battling SpongeBob’s pals? What is Wishworlds, exactly? How can I obtain my very own Ballon-Patrick? That’s how you can get the BFF Edition!