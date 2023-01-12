To Appear On Xbox’s New “Developer Direct” Broadcast Is Minecraft Legends

Microsoft has officially confirmed that an Xbox & Bethesda “Developer Direct” will be televised later this month on January 25th, despite several rumors and claims to the contrary.

It appears that as part of this, fans of the popular video game Minecraft will receive a “inside look” at the upcoming action-strategy title, Minecraft Legends. The Nintendo Switch version of this game will release sometime in the spring.

The player, or should we say hero, in Minecraft Legends must defeat the “powerful” piglin hordes and rescue the day. According to the official release, the Mojang Developer Direct section will have the following:

“The next action-strategy game from the developers of Minecraft, Mojang Studios, will provide a behind-the-scenes peek at the PvP multiplayer experience. Don’t miss exclusive gameplay video at the Developer Direct for the game that was created in collaboration with Blackbird Interactive and will be released this spring.”

The Elder Scrolls Online, Redfall by Arkane Austin, and the brand-new Forza Motorsport will also be on display at this event. You can watch it on Twitch and YouTube and find out more information on our sister site Pure Xbox.

Curious about what's coming to Xbox?​

Check out Developer_Direct on January 25, featuring news and gameplay from some highly-anticipated games: https://t.co/DvTYGzc85z | #DeveloperDirect pic.twitter.com/5QUbL0OXqA — Xbox (@Xbox) January 11, 2023

Will you be watching this event on January 25 to see brand-new Minecraft Legends footage?