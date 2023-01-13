Yes, Puzzle Bobble Everybubble Will Definitely Include A Space Invaders Mode!

Puzzle Bobble Everybubble!, the newest installment in the Puzzle Bobble series from Taito, will have a brand-new mode that honors Space Invaders when it comes this spring. (Appreciated, Gematsu!)

You did not read that incorrectly, I assure you. For the legendary arcade game’s 45th anniversary, Bub, Bob, Peb, and Pab can shoot down invaders all with the magic of colour-matching bubbles in a mode called ‘Puzzle Bobble vs. Space Invaders’. Simple and successful.

The objective of this new cooperative game option for up to four players is to remove the invader-marked bubbles by attaching three or more bubbles of the same color to them.

The bubbles can only be fired directly upwards, thus the small dinosaurs don’t have their typical bubble-launching device. If you’re paying attention, you might also notice another twist. then, similar to Space Invaders! Although you can go left and right, there aren’t any ingenious wall-bouncing techniques to be used in this game.

In the video below, you can see for yourself how this odd mash-up will function.