Blade Assault, a bleak cyberpunk roguelike, will launch on the Switch in March

Update: Blade Assault’s release date has been moved up to March 31st by PM Studios, who also confirmed that the Switch version is still in the works.

The release of this 2D side-scroller was stealthily postponed from last September. However, we now know that the game is still in development and that it will likely appear on Switch screens this spring.

The Launch Edition is now available for pre-order; in addition to the game, you’ll also receive a charming postcard and sticker sheet.

Below are all the game’s specifics as well as the PC launch trailer from last year.

Original article:We have a really flashy, amazing pixel art game for you today that is fast-paced and hectic and has received positive reviews since it debuted on Steam earlier this year. The Switch is quickly becoming the home of roguelites and roguelikes.

The Switch version of Team Suneat’s Blade Assault will launch on September 30th, according to publisher PM Studios. In this side-scrolling roguelike, you can navigate Esperanza, a sky metropolis, while slicing through adversaries like pixelated butter. Over 200 different artifacts are scattered throughout the game’s seven boss fights.

Additionally, PM Studios has disclosed that the game will receive a physical edition, which you may pre-order in addition to digital copies on the eShop at a later time. There won’t be any additional downloads or purchases required because the Switch version will launch with all the content already available for the Steam release!

Here is a narrative overview and a list of all the extra features from Blade Assault’s press release if you want to learn more about the game:

After the devastating Red Stone War, the world is divided into three regions: the mutant infested outside grounds, the Undercity where people have fled to seek refuge from mutants, and the sky city Esperanza where the rich and powerful rule over the world. Fight against the corrupt military of Esperanza as part of the resistance force of the Undercity. Bring the corrupt to justice by becoming stronger and fighting alongside your trusty comrades.

The console version will feature all of the great content previously released for the PC version. This includes: – Three playable characters, each with their own unique playstyle and signature weapons

– 200 different items from Cores to Gears

– Enhanced weapons to turn them into the beasts they need to be to take on the monsters flooding the world

– Seven bosses

– The Friendship System encourages making friends and earning rewards from the game’s NPCs

– Assault Level that unlocks after “finishing” the game and tests the mettle of even the toughest player with endless hard-mode waves of enemies

You’ll be able to join Kil, Darcy, and Jenny in this cyberpunk apocalypse this fall on Switch, and it sounds and looks wonderfully captivating.

Check out this IGN launch trailer for an even better look at the game, which highlights all of the game’s mechanics in lightning-fast motion.