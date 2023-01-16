Alicization in Sword Art Online Here Are The Complete Patch Notes For The New Update To Lycoris

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris has gotten an update that brings the game up to ver. 2.0.1 following yesterday’s announcement of the impending DLC.

The update boosts the level cap for both characters and weapons in addition to the usual major fixes and new character customization choices. In order to make the gameplay experience a little bit more approachable, changes have also been made to the game’s battle settings and fighting mechanics.

See the following from Bandai Namco for the complete patch notes:

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris Ver.2.0.1 (16th Jan 2023)

New Additional Contents

– Increased the level cap of playable characters from 100 to 110.

*The new level cap will be upgradable after updating the game to Ver.2.0.1.

– Increased the level of weapons from 25 to 30.

*In order to level up, the player must complete the Mutated Beast Quest to obtain the required resources.

– Increased the level cap of the SYSTEM CONTROL AUTHORITY level from 50 to 110.

*The level cap will be upgradable after updating the game to Ver. 2.0.1.

– Added new costumes and avatar parts.

*Costumes will be automatically added to the character creation and visualize attire after updating the game to Ver. 2.0.1.

– Added avatar parts and costumes of “Mito” from Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive-Aria of a Starless Night

– Added avatar parts and costumes of “Alphen” and “Shionne” from Tales of Arise

– Added new weapons in “Memory Exchange”

– Added new feature; “Gear Synthesis– Using the “Memory Coin” allows players to transfer the Enhance level of one equipment to another.

*Equipment that has an Enhance level below +5 cannot be used in the Gear Synthesis.

*Unique equipment such as the “Night-Sky Blade” cannot be used as resources for the Gear Synthesis.

*Equipment that has been used as material for Gear Synthesis will be consumed and lost.

*After completing the free additional story update part #4 “Ancient Apostles”: The Blue-Eyed Demon”, players can access Memory Exchange from the raid dungeon access points.

– Added the Mutated Beast QuestLv300in each empire

– Added Evolved Raid Bosses

*Once the existing raid bosses reaches Lv200, they will evolve. Evolved Raid Bosses have different looks and attacks. Defeating these more powerful Raid Bosses will grant even grander rewards to the players.

– Added new Equipment– The number of Incarnation Shards required to enhance equipment has been reduced

– The number of Incarnation Shards required to reach the “+25” enhancement has been reduced

Battle

– The limit on the number of days players can participate in the Mutated Beast Quest and the Memory Arena has been removed. Players will be able to challenge the quests of each content at any time. *Internet connection is required in order to challenge these quests.

– Changed the max level for below quests:

– Raid Quest Reaper Reborn: Changed the max level from 200 to 400

– Raid Quests Knight Reborn, King Reborn, Demon Reborn: Changed the max level from 199 to 400 – Increased overall Sacred Art Power

– Activating an attack by Sacred Arts after a sword skill while the target is available for chain will now trigger a “Sacred Art Chain Burst”

– Adjusted the Spear sword skill as below:

– Decreased the Attack level of Double Helix from 6 to 5

– Decreased the active debuff time of Dimension Stampede for from 15 seconds to 10seconds System

– Characters “Strea” and “Philia” can now use the Visualize Attire

– Adjusted the ACC against enemies of a higher level than the player during battle.

– Adjusted the learning rate of unlearned personal arts codes so that they no longer decrease when they are replaced

– Added new item drop specifications

– Defeating enemies added from Ver. 2.0.1will have a chance to drop accessories

*Certain accessories are not eligible.

– Changed Combat Skills and Passive Skills for certain weapons and accessories

– Changed the skill granted to the bracelet accessory “XT Charm Bangle” from the Passive Skill: Enlightenment+ to the Passive Skill: Abandonment.