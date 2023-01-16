Examine These Octopath Traveler II Sublime Soundtrack Samples

Can you believe Octopath Traveler II won’t be released for another little over a month? Square Enix has posted several music snippets on its Japanese website in advance of the game’s debut on February 24. (via NoisyPixel). And my goodness, if there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that the music is going to be great.

With Octopath Traveler composer Yasunori Nishiki coming back to help, was there any room for doubt? Obviously not. And every single trailer we’ve seen so far has made the music sound absolutely fantastic. Square Enix has released 42 samples (!!!) of the upcoming soundtrack in an effort to drive that point home. These two discs make up the first two of this enormous, six-disc OST.

The 42 examples include cinematic music as well as character themes for each of your eight characters, locale themes, and town themes. There are about 30 minutes of music to click through, and each piece is between 20 and 40 seconds long.

The game’s introduction trailer featured the primary theme, which is something we are all already familiar with, but there are a ton of brand-new songs to sample. The day and night cycle is one of Octopath Traveler II’s new additions, which alters not just the powers you can utilize but also the music. Think of the day and night songs from the Xenoblade series, and you’ll get it.

For disc 1, the tracks 4 (Castti, the Apothecary), 7 (Partitio, the Merchant), and 14 (The Brightlands) are our particular favorites. For disc 2, the tracks 5 (Hinoeuma) and 17 (A Sensational City — Night) are our favorites. They are all good, so we are being quite choosy. Listen to them right now!

Next month, Octopath Traveler II will launch on Switch (and other platforms). The soundtrack, which is scheduled to debut in March 2023, is also available for pre-order. What do you think thus far about the music?