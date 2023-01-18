Nintendo has released a brand-new 8-minute Fire Emblem Engage trailer

While Fire Emblem is very simple to pick up for a tactical RPG veteran, it can be a little scary for newcomers. In light of this, Nintendo has created yet another overview video, this one presenting Fire Emblem Engage’s fundamentals to newbies.

It discusses connection building, role-playing aspects, and, of course, the tactical turn-based gameplay you’ll encounter:

Check out our Nintendo Life review if you want to learn more about this latest game in the Fire Emblem series. It’s one of the best entries in the series, despite the fact that romances take a backseat to the exhilarating fighting.