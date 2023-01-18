Home » NEWS » Nintendo has released a brand-new 8-minute Fire Emblem Engage trailer

Nintendo has released a brand-new 8-minute Fire Emblem Engage trailer

Jacob Chambers January 18, 2023 NEWS, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One

While Fire Emblem is very simple to pick up for a tactical RPG veteran, it can be a little scary for newcomers. In light of this, Nintendo has created yet another overview video, this one presenting Fire Emblem Engage’s fundamentals to newbies.

It discusses connection building, role-playing aspects, and, of course, the tactical turn-based gameplay you’ll encounter:

Check out our Nintendo Life review if you want to learn more about this latest game in the Fire Emblem series. It’s one of the best entries in the series, despite the fact that romances take a backseat to the exhilarating fighting.

 

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

The entirety of Gran Turismo 7 for PSVR2 is available, excluding split-screen play

Gran Turismo 7’s free upgrade will enable you to play the entire game in virtual ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security