Over 5 million copies of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak have been sold on Switch and PC

Jacob Chambers January 18, 2023

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the main paid expansion for Monster Hunter Rise, has now sold more than 5 million copies on the Switch and PC, according to Capcom.

The business acknowledged the achievement via a tweet (thanks, Nintendo Everything) and declared that a celebratory in-game item bundle would be issued soon to mark the occasion.

The Sunbreak expansion, which was first made available on June 30th, 2022, added new enemies, quests, items of gear, and narrative components to the game. It has since been supported by free updates. The Sunbreak extension will be released later in Q2 2023. Capcom will also release Monster Hunter Rise on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One later this week on January 20th, 2023.

 

