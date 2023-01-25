Demon Hunting And Stained Glass Window Visuals Coming To Switch In Saga Of Sins In March

Saga of Sins, the demon hunting action platformer that resembles a moving stained glass window, was last mentioned in August. Now, publisher Just For Games has revealed that this sin-slaying cleric will be bringing his religious rebellion to Switch on March 30, 2023.

For those of you who missed the initial announcement, Saga of Sins has you take on the role of a mind-hopping cleric on a quest to rid the village’s inhabitants of their thoughts of the seven deadly sins. Sounds a little odd, no? Bonus Level Entertainment, the creators, makes sure that things only get stranger from here! The cleric can transform into four different forms to fight these monsters: a werewolf, a gargoyle, a griffin, and one more mystery transformation. The entire action is presented in a visually distinctively churchy manner.

Just For Games also unveiled a fresh trailer showcasing the seven deadly sins in action along with the release date. Although the visual aesthetic is still quite new, the iconography and gameplay of the trailer are unavoidably reminiscent of Demon’s Crest. View the complete video up top to see what we mean!

Check out the details from the game’s Steam page for a little more information and a close-up look at some screenshots:

Stained by Sins

Saga of Sins is an unholy action-adventure featuring a mystical storyline and rewarding arcade gameplay! Immerse into a world of stained glass inspired by the Dutch painter Hieronymus Bosch (1450-1516) that is stained by sin.

Play as the righteous cleric Cecil – who can enter people’s minds by transforming into four unique demonic creatures such as a howling werewolf or a fierce gargoyle – to fight the seven deadly sins and free the plague infested village of Sinwell. Every creature has individual skills that can be upgraded for gold dropped by enemies. Once unlocked you can switch between the creatures on the fly, each featuring a devastating Power Dash! Demonic Creatures

Switch between your demonic creatures on the fly and make use of their unique abilities and shot types. – Howling Werewolf

Howl at the moon and produce sound at a frequency that can shatter cracked glass to reveal hidden secrets. – Fierce Gargoyle

Certain objects, such as boxes or braziers, can be set on fire with the Gargoyle’s Fire Breath to clear the path, unlock secrets or solve riddles. – Mighty Griffin

Only the Mighty Griffin can climb special walls covered in vines to reach new heights, discover secrets or outflank enemies. – One final more secret transformation…

Powers of this last terrifying creature might surprise you… Will you be brave enough to discover and tame it?