Nintendo Expands Its Switch Online N64 Service With GoldenEye 007

You can now play GoldenEye 007 on your Nintendo Switch, so it’s finally here! Your mission starts right away if you have access to the Expansion Pack service.

In 1997, Rare’s renowned licensed first-person shooter made its N64 debut. Players can now take part in online multiplayer in this brand-new, slightly updated version. Users of the Switch Online + Expansion Pack service can also save and load game states at any time, greatly simplifying playthroughs.

Use stealth and force as you see fit in #Nintendo64’s GoldenEye 007, available now on #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members! Tag a friend you’re excited to play online with! pic.twitter.com/BrzSKRCkRR — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 27, 2023

According to Nintendo’s PR, here is some additional information about this most recent Switch Online update:

“Enter a world of espionage as Bond in GoldenEye 007. Your covert operation to stop the GoldenEye weapon satellite spans the globe – you’ll infiltrate underground bases, charge through a military train and slink around the depths of a jungle. Along the way, M will brief you on your objectives and Q Branch will support your efforts with an array of gadgets, but the ultimate success of this mission is yours alone. Save the day, then go for the gold in spy-vs-spy action locally** or online in the four-player multiplayer mode and enjoy round after round of first-person competitive action.”