This Week, the PS5 version of The Crew will receive an official announcement

Update: We warned you that an announcement was coming soon, and it appears that it will happen on January 31, 2023. The Crew’s official Twitter account has essentially confirmed that a PS5 sequel will be announced at 9 AM PST/5 PM GMT (and potentially even PS4 as well). Of course, we’ll update you on all the latest information.

Tomorrow. 5PM UTC/9AM PST. — The Crew 2 (@TheCrewGame) January 30, 2023

Original Article: Arcade racers are undoubtedly one of PlayStation’s current weak points. The console company has been a while without a noteworthy sideways car game despite its early success with titles like WipEout and Ridge Racer. The most recent Need for Speed, Unbound, is respectable, but Forza Horizon 5 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe from Microsoft and Nintendo continue to dominate the market. Sony is unable to respond.

Even though The Crew Motorsport, the third game in the series, is strongly rumored to be multiformat, it has a chance to make up for the gap. The Crew 2, which received negative press upon release, has since managed to maintain a sizable and devoted fan base thanks to numerous post-release updates and a vast, multifaceted open world. With the upcoming installment in the series, it appears that creator Ivory Tower will expand on that soon.

Insider Gaming reports that dataminers have uncovered references to an Insider Program for The Crew Motorfest, a subject of long-running rumors. According to reports, the game will use a new engine and is set on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, which offers brilliant blue skies and crystal-clear oceans, making it the ideal location for an arcade racer. The existence of an Insider Program almost serves as confirmation that an announcement is about to be made.

We are anticipating this. Long loading times and a complicated interface were just two of The Crew’s flaws, but it was an adaptable and expandable racer that kept players entertained for extended periods of time. With years of experience under its belt, we think Ivory Tower can produce something truly amazing here. And as we said at the beginning of the article, multiformat or not, the PS5 could really use something like this to its advantage.