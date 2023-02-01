Home » NEWS » Longer New Trailer Provides Gameplay Details for PS5, PS4 Shooter Atomic Heart Gushes

You might want to watch this new trailer if you’re still debating whether or not to buy Atomic Heart or if you’re just not sure what the title entails. It is a comprehensive overview of everything the upcoming PS5 and PS4 shooter has to offer and lasts about nine minutes. It covers the setting, people, narrative, conflict, and game play elements.

And yes, the game continues to have a lot of potential. This could turn out to be a surprisingly in-depth adventure; the trailer even refers to the game as a “action RPG.” According to what we’ve seen so far, Atomic Heart is most accurately compared to BioShock, but with a stronger focus on things like character development and freeform exploration.

When Atomic Heart debuts later this month, on February 21, hopefully it will live up to expectations. In the meantime, let us know in the comments section below if this one is on your radar.

 

