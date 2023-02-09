Check Out These Two New Super Mario Bros. Movie Posters!

Don’t forget that Nintendo has a movie coming out in theaters very soon in addition to the plethora of game-related news it announced today. Following the official Super Mario Bros. Movie poster reveal last week, more have been made available, this time featuring the Mario brothers.

As you can see, one poster features Mario leaping through the air while being chased by some Piranha Plants that appear to be mechanical, and the other shows Luigi being held captive by Shy Guy. Look at both of them below: