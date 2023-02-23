Xbox Series X|S Loses to PS5, Microsoft Strangely Reveals

Microsoft and Sony undermining themselves over the Activision Blizzard merger is the funniest part. In today’s Brussels media conference, Microsoft proudly (?) announced that Xbox had a global market share of 30% compared to PlayStation’s 70%. Nintendo is nonexistent.

Microsoft stated that the PS5 outsold the Xbox Series X|S by 69 to 31 in Europe, where Sony leads by 80 to 20. Given how aggressively the Japanese company will market in 2023, we can only assume the gap is growing.

Xbox appears to expect that by disclosing these data, authorities will sympathize with the trillion-dollar corporation and approve its $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard. Yet Sony’s success is based on decades of excellence, global localization, and large global advertising efforts. Microsoft can expand its market share, but it doesn’t want to work hard.