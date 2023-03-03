A “severe” vulnerability found in some online Switch, 3DS, and Wii U games has been patched by Nintendo

Updated as of March 3, 2023, at 15:30 GMT: Splatoon and Mario Kart 8 for the Wii U are currently undergoing brief emergency maintenance, according to Nintendo.

Even though it hasn’t been confirmed, a lot of people think that the maintenance, which hasn’t been given a date as of this writing, has something to do with the “ENLBufferPwn” exploit, which is explained in the article below.

Remember that the hack makes it possible for attackers to take control of Wii U and 3DS machines by connecting to players online.

It’s hoped that the repair will prevent the vulnerability from being utilized in the future, but it’s not yet clear when Splatoon and Mario Kart 8’s online services will resume functioning.