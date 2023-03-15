The MMO Temtem, which is based on Pokémon, has gotten a big update with Nuzlocke mode, a new area, and more

Temtem is a monster-catching game similar to Pokémon that has done fairly well for itself. The game has gotten a lot of updates since it launched on the Nintendo Switch in September last year.

The most recent update (version 1.3), which includes new modes, places, seasons, events, and more, may be the most interesting one so far.

🔥 Nuzlocke, Randomlocke, Speedrun modes!

🔥 Nanto Labs and Luma Drops!

🔥 A new Season!

🔥 A new event! ☘

🔥 Balance, fixes, improvements here there and everywhere! Patch 1.3 and Season 3 are now LIVE! 💌Read it: https://t.co/5V5V2kDzkQ pic.twitter.com/HydmeKqcn0 — Temtem🔥 1.3 out NOW! Challenge modes now live! (@PlayTemtem) March 13, 2023

To begin with, it introduces a new “Nuzlocke mode” that subjects the player to “tough and hardcore rules”:

“You only get to catch the first 2 Temtem you see per route (1 Temtem each if you’re playing Co-op!), and defeating them or running from them will still count as having seen them. “Any Tems that faint during your adventure will be released after the battle. Tems you catch won’t have any fertility left, so no breeding, and you can lose the run if all your Tems are KO’ed.”

The Randomlocke mode is the next. It uses many randomization techniques and follows the same rules as Nuzlocke mode:

“From Temtem (including your starters and quest-obtained Tems!), to Techniques, items gathered around the world, NPC squads, untamed encounters… The only few things that will remain as they naturally are (for mostly technical reasons) will be Temtem species, with their stats and evolutionary lines, their Traits, and Gears. This way, Tems will remain part of their identity even in this chaotic Challenge mode.”

Then there is a new Speedrun option, where the goal is to simply finish the game and its portions as quickly as you can. You will receive rewards in the form of stuff for your main slots if you beat specific times.

Also, there are balancing adjustments and upgrades, a new season called “Season 3: Battle of the Tamers,” a new occasion called “Leprechaun’s Eve,” and more. One more area to mention is Nanto Laboratories. Here is a summary: