New Character Poochy Confirmed for Mario Kart Tour

Update: Poochy’s inclusion as a playable character in Mario Kart Tour has been confirmed.

We got to see Yoshi’s trusty pop friend in action on the new Yoshi’s Island course and Yoshi Desert from Mario Kart: Super Circuit for the Game Boy Advance in a trailer promoting the Yoshi Tour.

So, is there a chance that Poochy will make an appearance in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? Maybe. Perhaps not. All the rumors are in the original story, which you can read here.

Original Article: Yoshi’s Island, a brand new track introduced in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as part of Wave 4 of the Booster Course Pass, is coming to the mobile racing game Mario Kart Tour. However, attention has been diverted elsewhere.

You can just make out the silhouette of a kart racer in the new track image, hiding behind the pipe. If you zoom in, though, you can get a clearer idea of who it might be. There he is, in a go-kart, and it’s Poochy.

Fans are getting pumped, and with good reason: many of the new additions in Tour are new outfits for existing characters. Poochy, on the other hand, would be completely new and making his Mario Kart debut. Since the dog first appeared in Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island, it makes sense for him to become a part of Yoshi’s island.

But there’s also a flip side to this: will we see playable Poochy in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe if this is indeed the case? In addition to Yoshi’s Island and the four previously mentioned characters, the Booster Course Pass will also bring in five more, and Birdo made his debut in Wave 4. We hope that Poochy will soon be a playable character.

The only thing we know for sure about Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is that the roster holes will be filled by “returning characters,” which suggests Nintendo will be sifting through the dusty shelves of previous Mario Kart games. Does this also mean that there will be new faces on Tour? It remains to be seen.

Is Poochy trying to bark his way into Mario Kart? Is it something you’d like to see him do, for example, to race in MK8D?