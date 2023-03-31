Role-playing video game (‘Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest’) This fall sees the global release of “The Adventure of Dai”

Dragon Quest: Infinite Destruction Thanks to Gematsu, we now know that Square Enix will be releasing The Adventure of Dai, a video game based on the popular Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai manga from the 1980s and 1990s, worldwide this Fall.

Although the Switch port of the action RPG was announced in September of last year, we now have a better idea of when to expect to meet Dai, the game’s protagonist. A short clip from the game showcasing the protagonist’s poses was also provided by Gematsu (see above).

Infinity Strash, created by Game Studio and Kai Graphics, is the third installment of Square Enix’s Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai multimedia project, set for release in 2020. The other two, an updated anime based on the manga, and a mobile game, have already debuted (which will shut down this April).

We also have some brand new screenshots to show off from the game, and there are some beautiful looking manga-inspired sections in there!

Dragon Quest: Infinite Destruction Even though The Adventure of Dai is based on the new anime’s story, it will only cover a portion of the show’s 100 episodes. The new anime series based on the original manga ran its course in Japan in November of 2022.

