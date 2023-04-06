Home » NEWS » Mario Videos Had 100+ Billion YouTube Views

Jacob Chambers April 6, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5

Mario’s latest animated film is being celebrated. YouTube’s Gaming section released a video highlighting “nearly 100 billion views” of Mario-related material on the platform.

Mario’s YouTube milestones:

More speedruns of Mario are uploaded on YouTube than any other game series
– Over two million YouTube channels have uploaded Mario videos
– A new Mario video is uploaded on YouTube every 20 seconds
– Sixty percent of all Mario Maker views on YouTube come from Japan
– There are over two thousand channels dedicated to the Mario universe

A closer examination with trends data indicates the original Super Mario Bros. is the “highest watched” Mario game on YouTube. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate comes second and Super Mario Maker 2 third. Super Mario uploads peaked in 2022, with 40% of Mario viewers from the US and Japan.

 

