Mario Videos Had 100+ Billion YouTube Views

Mario’s latest animated film is being celebrated. YouTube’s Gaming section released a video highlighting “nearly 100 billion views” of Mario-related material on the platform.
Mario’s YouTube milestones:
More speedruns of Mario are uploaded on YouTube than any other game series
– Over two million YouTube channels have uploaded Mario videos
– A new Mario video is uploaded on YouTube every 20 seconds
– Sixty percent of all Mario Maker views on YouTube come from Japan
– There are over two thousand channels dedicated to the Mario universe
A closer examination with trends data indicates the original Super Mario Bros. is the “highest watched” Mario game on YouTube. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate comes second and Super Mario Maker 2 third. Super Mario uploads peaked in 2022, with 40% of Mario viewers from the US and Japan.
The YouTube community shows up bigger than a Mega Mushroom for the #SuperMarioBrosMovie! Head over to our playlist to get into the Mario spirit 🍄 https://t.co/wR4UJaBz2y pic.twitter.com/BFf4oSv717
— YouTube Gaming (@YouTubeGaming) April 5, 2023