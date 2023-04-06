Home » NEWS » Nintendo refunding japanese Wii U And 3DS eShop Credit

Nintendo refunding japanese Wii U And 3DS eShop Credit

After their March shutdown, Nintendo will refund gamers who don’t want to transfer their Wii U and 3DS eShop credit to Switch. Japan only.

From 6 April 2023 through March 2025, Japanese residents can contact Nintendo to obtain money back on their untransferred eShop credit, according to OatmealDome’s translation of Nintendo’s official Japanese Twitter account. The service is inaccessible if customers have combined their Wii U and 3DS balances to Switch.

But, those who want their money back can do so by bank transfer or at a Lawson convenience shop.

Fill out the Nintendo website’s Application Form to get a refund. The page describes how to complete this and what you need.

This service is only accessible in Japan and doesn’t appear to be coming to the US. We’ll watch out anyhow.

