Miyamoto Discusses Additional Nintendo Movies: “Probably Nothing To Reveal In The Near Future”

Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto, who is promoting The Super Mario Bros. Movie, was questioned by Game Informer if “other Nintendo” properties may be made into movies.

Even if Nintendo Pictures is now a reality, there is “probably nothing to reveal in the immediate future,” despite fans’ hopes for The Legend of Zelda and Metroid adaptations. Given how long Nintendo and Illumination took to finish the Mario Movie, this isn’t surprising. Miyamoto’s entire response:

Now that The Super Mario Bros. Movie is here, do you see any other Nintendo game franchises that would make for a good movie franchise? Shigeru Miyamoto: You probably know that we have Nintendo Pictures now as a group. Whenever we create games, that’s one form of content. And when we create animation, that’s another form of content. And we want to continue to expand the amount of content that we can produce. In terms of announcing or sharing anything, I try to hold off until there’s something really good and enjoyable. So, there’s probably nothing to announce in the near future, so I ask you to put all your focus in this movie currently. [Laughs]

This year, Nintendo acquired Dynamo Pictures, Inc., famed for its Pikmin Short Movies, and renamed it Nintendo Pictures Co.,Ltd.

Miyamoto also talked about Mario games on mobile on his last press trip, and when asked about a new Mario game, he advised fans to watch future Nintendo Directs.