Warner Bros. announced that the live-action Minecraft movie would premiere on April 4, 2025.

Jason Momoa—Aquaman and DC star—is the sole known cast member. Jared Hess will direct. The film’s details are unknown.

In 2019, Mojang confirmed the 2014 Minecraft live-action. Delays followed. On April 18, Minecraft Legends, an action strategy game, releases.

This newest movie announcement follows Legendary Entertainment’s acquisition of Street Fighter’s movie and television rights earlier this week.