Resident Evil 4 Players Say Mercenaries Update Inadvertently Enhanced Framerate on PS5

On Friday, Resident Evil 4’s arcade Mercenaries game mode became live, and some fans think it may have boosted PS5’s framerate.

“A graphics rendering process which resulted in certain environmental aspects becoming blurry” was fixed in the patch notes.

The PS5 subreddit reports a more consistent framerate in Resolution mode, which is rare. To determine the extent, we’ll have to wait and see whether internet technologists like Digital Foundry want to do more analysis.

Looks like Capcom has made huge improvements to Resident Evil 4! The Xbox deadzone issue is fixed and PS5 image quality is seemingly improved, among other things. Huzzah!https://t.co/43eDkUW2qL — John Linneman (@dark1x) April 7, 2023

In other Resi 4 news, the remake sold over four million copies in its first two weeks, and fans dislike the Mercenaries update’s microtransactions.