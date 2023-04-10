Home » NEWS » Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Shows Off PS5 Gameplay One Last Time

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Shows Off PS5 Gameplay One Last Time

Jacob Chambers April 10, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will soon unleash its lightsaber and slash through your PS5 system. Close your eyes now if you’re under a media blackout, since this is the last gameplay trailer before the game’s release, and it looks excellent. Whether or not you’re familiar with the Titan series, you have to admit that some of the visuals here are impressive.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Persona 5 Royal’s Huge £50/$60 DLC Bundle Is Free on PS4 in Europe, US

Update: After almost a week, the Persona 5 Royal DLC Pack now free in North ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security