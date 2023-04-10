Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Shows Off PS5 Gameplay One Last Time

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will soon unleash its lightsaber and slash through your PS5 system. Close your eyes now if you’re under a media blackout, since this is the last gameplay trailer before the game’s release, and it looks excellent. Whether or not you’re familiar with the Titan series, you have to admit that some of the visuals here are impressive.
