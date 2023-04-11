Home » NEWS » PS5 Sells Over Half of UK Consoles This Year

PS5 Sells Over Half of UK Consoles This Year

Jacob Chambers April 11, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One

GfK data shows that PS5 sales accounted for more than half of UK console sales in Q1 2023. The PS5 sold 180% more than in 2022, while Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S lost 25% and 18%, respectively.

PS5 stock has been plentiful for the past six months, selling well in Japan and the US. Sony’s February PlayStation platform sales set a record. 500,000 US consumers bought consoles. PS5 and Nintendo Switch have alternated at the top in Japan for six weeks.

Software sales rose 1% in the first quarter of 2023 to just under eight million games. Hogwarts Legacy has outsold Elden Ring and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga in the region so far this year. Resident Evil 4 sold 65 percent of PS5, PS4 copies in March 2023.

 

