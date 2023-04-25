Home » NEWS » Picross S9 Introduces Rewind This Week

Picross S9 Introduces Rewind This Week

Jacob Chambers April 25, 2023

Jupiter isn’t one to wait, so we’ll get the next nonogram puzzle hit on April 27th. PICROSS S8 released on Switch in September 2022.

Picross S9 seems standard—what do you expect? Picross—with 485 puzzles in Classic, Mega, Colour, and Clip modes—is it. Touch screen or button controls and four-player multiplayer are available again.

S9 introduces the ‘Rewind Board’ feature, which is useful for correcting mistakes.

Screenshots of this entry (spoiler: more Picross):

This week, the Switch eShop will release Picross S9 for £8.99.

