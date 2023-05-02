ESRB Rated Switch’s “The Lara Croft Collection”

Square Enix announced Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and the Temple of Osiris for Nintendo Switch in October 2021. Last year, both titles were delayed until 2023.

Feral Interactive Limited’s Switch game ‘The Lara Croft Collection’ was graded by the Entertainment Software Rating Board. “Collection of two action-adventure games” matches Feral Interactive’s spin-off announcements. Full description:

Rating Summary: This is a collection of two action-adventure games in which players help Lara Croft and her allies search for artifacts to stop ancient gods from destroying the world. From a 3/4-overhead perspective, players traverse jungle ruins and ancient temples, solve puzzles, and battle hordes of enemy creatures (e.g., dinosaurs, giant scarabs, stone demons). Players use spears, pistols, machine guns, and rifles to defeat enemy forces in fast-paced combat. Battles are accompanied by realistic gunfire, large explosions, and screen-shaking effects. Some creatures break apart into pieces and/or emit splashes of yellow liquid when hit. Red blood is depicted in a handful of instances: large stains appearing as a creature is crushed between spiked rollers; a book page stained with blood drops. The word “bastard” is heard in the game.

In December 2018, Feral Interactive announced the delay of Guardian of Light and Temple of Osiris, promising further information in the new year. The developer said it might consider physical releases for these Switch eShop games. See our previous story: