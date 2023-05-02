Konami’s GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon Will Release on Switch Limitedly

Limited Run Games revealed a physical edition of GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon after a busy week.
Standard ($39.99) and classic ($64.99) copies will be available. The classic edition includes a soundtrack, art cards, an art book, and a Konami silver box. Pre-orders begin May 5.
The GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon Classic Edition includes the game's stunning atmospheric soundtrack, art cards, and an art book featuring the gorgeous art of GetsuFumaDen, all in a classic KONAMI silver box!
Learn More + Wishlist: https://t.co/5LuxBWV5td pic.twitter.com/cFegfHAKrL
GuruGuru remade Konami’s 1987 Famicom action/RPG GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon. Read our review. This week, Limited Run announced an Alien: Isolation and Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Collection.