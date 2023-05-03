Home » NEWS » Dredge, a spooky indie fishing game, has announced its plans for 2023, which include both free updates and premium downloadable content

Dredge, a spooky indie fishing game, has announced its plans for 2023, which include both free updates and premium downloadable content

Jacob Chambers May 3, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Dredge, a “sinister fishing adventure” for Switch, launched in March.

Black Salt Games, a New Zealand indie studio, has announced the game’s content and DLC for each quarter of 2023. Map markers, photo mode, wildlife, and boat paint are available from the second. The fourth quarter will bring paid DLC.

The first free update will include fixes and balance changes in May. “Less intense experience” players can use the passive mode in the second free update. Photo mode completes this update. The third update will add boat paint schemes and flags.
The mysterious Ironhaven Corporation will be the final DLC. PlayStation Blog:

“They’re looking to establish an innovative drilling operation in the area to revitalize the towns and populations, but their ultimate goal is unknown. As you gather materials to construct new buildings and biomatter to fuel the rig, meet new characters, craft new equipment, and catch new fish, you may uncover the truth behind their potentially nefarious operations.”

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Fortnite’s New Star Wars Event: “Find The Force”

Fortnite’s free-to-play battle royale has released a special update with new gameplay elements, unlockables, and ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security