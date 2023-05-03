Dredge, a spooky indie fishing game, has announced its plans for 2023, which include both free updates and premium downloadable content

Dredge, a “sinister fishing adventure” for Switch, launched in March.

Black Salt Games, a New Zealand indie studio, has announced the game’s content and DLC for each quarter of 2023. Map markers, photo mode, wildlife, and boat paint are available from the second. The fourth quarter will bring paid DLC.

🏗️ DREDGE ROADMAP 🚧 We're excited to reveal what's next for our cosmic horror fishing adventure! Content updates will be arriving on all platforms throughout 2023 🎣 pic.twitter.com/WLeZeIi7om — Black Salt Games 🎣 DREDGE (@BlackSaltGames) May 1, 2023

The first free update will include fixes and balance changes in May. “Less intense experience” players can use the passive mode in the second free update. Photo mode completes this update. The third update will add boat paint schemes and flags.

The mysterious Ironhaven Corporation will be the final DLC. PlayStation Blog: