Home » NEWEST GAME TRAILERS » Brendan O’Brien, 60, Crash Bandicoot Voice Actor, Dies

Brendan O’Brien, 60, Crash Bandicoot Voice Actor, Dies

Jacob Chambers May 16, 2023 NEWEST GAME TRAILERS, NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5

Crash Bandicoot voice actor Brendan O’Brien died at 60. O’Brien voiced Crash Bandicoot, Neo Cortex, N. Gin, Nitrus Brio, and Tiny Tiger in the PS1 trilogy and other characters in spinoffs like Crash Team Racing and Crash Bash.

Fans are sharing emotional memories of O’Brien’s work on Legacy and social media. PS1 hardware prevented extended line reads, but a well-delivered “woah” can leave a lasting impression.

We’re thinking of Brendan’s loved ones.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Director Wanted Ganondorf To Be “Very Awesome Demon King”

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Ganondorf’s new look excited fans. Hidemaro Fujibayashi, ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security