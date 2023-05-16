Brendan O’Brien, 60, Crash Bandicoot Voice Actor, Dies

Crash Bandicoot voice actor Brendan O’Brien died at 60. O’Brien voiced Crash Bandicoot, Neo Cortex, N. Gin, Nitrus Brio, and Tiny Tiger in the PS1 trilogy and other characters in spinoffs like Crash Team Racing and Crash Bash.

Fans are sharing emotional memories of O’Brien’s work on Legacy and social media. PS1 hardware prevented extended line reads, but a well-delivered “woah” can leave a lasting impression.

Sharing our sincere condolences to Brendan O’Brien’s loved ones for his passing. He was an incredible talent who brought Crash Bandicoot and other Crash characters to life. He will forever live on in the hearts of Crash fans. https://t.co/Cp9nBeTMgU — Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) May 15, 2023

We’re thinking of Brendan’s loved ones.