Elle Fanning: Death Stranding 2 Is My Coolest Project

Death Stranding 2 is unknown. If the first game taught us anything, it’ll be weird, a visual and stylistic tour de force, and probably good.

Elle Fanning, who plays a mysterious but crucial character in Death Stranding 2, talks to Josh Horowitz about her time on set. The actress had some motion capture experience, but performing for a video game was a new challenge (especially when Kojima asked her to cry).

Fanning admits she’s not a gamer but is excited to play the game (Kojima sent her a “PS3,” but that may have been a mistake). The game’s fervor and hype surprised her, as did the sheer volume of comments and speculation.

Where is Death Stranding 2? Is the sequel appealing, or did you dislike the first?