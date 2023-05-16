WrestleQuest Surprised, Outrageous RPG Delayed Until Summer on PS5, PS4

WrestleQuest combines turn-based RPG mechanics with wrestling’s biggest stars. The outrageous outing, originally scheduled for May, has been delayed until summer.

Instead of bugs and pixels, the delay is more intriguing. At this late stage, Mega Cat Studios “secured a new partnership we are extremely excited about” that “resulted in certain issues outside of our control”.

WrestleQuest has over 50 hours of gameplay and looks and sounds great, so we can wait. Delays don’t hurt, right?

Are you excited for WrestleQuest? In the comments below, remember that Hulkamania is a grain of sand in Macho Madness’ Sahara desert.