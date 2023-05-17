Home » NEWS » Next Mortal Kombat Could Be Revealed This Week

Next Mortal Kombat Could Be Revealed This Week

Jacob Chambers May 17, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

The next mainline Mortal Kombat game has been rumored and teased for a while, but we may finally learn more this week.

On May 10, the official Mortal Kombat Twitter account teased that the next game would be called “Mortal Kombat 1” and be a reboot. The Nintendo Switch version appeared to launch alongside PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Ed Boon, franchise co-creator, tweeted “THIS WEEK SHOULD BE FUN” with a dragon emoji.

It’s possible that Ed Boon is excited for a haircut or a trip to Super Nintendo World, but we’re betting on a Mortal Kombat announcement. Next game announcement.

In our 2019 Switch review, we called Mortal Kombat 11 “the best Mortal Kombat since MK2” and gave it an 8/10.

 

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Director Wanted Ganondorf To Be “Very Awesome Demon King”

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Ganondorf’s new look excited fans. Hidemaro Fujibayashi, ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security