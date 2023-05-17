Next Mortal Kombat Could Be Revealed This Week

The next mainline Mortal Kombat game has been rumored and teased for a while, but we may finally learn more this week.

On May 10, the official Mortal Kombat Twitter account teased that the next game would be called “Mortal Kombat 1” and be a reboot. The Nintendo Switch version appeared to launch alongside PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Ed Boon, franchise co-creator, tweeted “THIS WEEK SHOULD BE FUN” with a dragon emoji.

K SHOULD BE FUN 🐉 — Ed Boon (@noobde) May 17, 2023

It’s possible that Ed Boon is excited for a haircut or a trip to Super Nintendo World, but we’re betting on a Mortal Kombat announcement. Next game announcement.

In our 2019 Switch review, we called Mortal Kombat 11 “the best Mortal Kombat since MK2” and gave it an 8/10.