Sega May Charge $70 For Games

Sega Sammy may join other major publishers in raising some game prices to $70.

After a year of $69.99 games, President / Group CEO Haruki Satomi and Senior Vice President / Group CFO Koichi Fukazawa confirmed in a recent Q&A (thanks, VGC) that the company will review its titles’ prices.

Full quote:

“Globally, AAA console games have been sold at $59.99 for many years, but titles at $69.99 have appeared in the last year. We would like to review the prices of titles we believe are commensurate with price increases while monitoring market conditions.”

It’s unclear if Sega’s future catalog would see a price increase or just specific games. “The price point reflects the type of experience that fans can expect when it comes to playing this particular game,” said NoA Head Doug Bowser when Nintendo launched The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in North America for $69.99.

Sonic Origins Plus, Samba de Amigo: Party Central, and Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection are Sega Switch titles coming soon. However, the latter has been marked up on the US eShop store at $79.99 due to the collection’s three remastered DS and 3DS titles, which Sega claims is “a lot of content and gameplay”.

Future Sega games at $70?