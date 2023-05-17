Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Director Wanted Ganondorf To Be “Very Awesome Demon King”

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Ganondorf’s new look excited fans.

Hidemaro Fujibayashi, director of Tears of the Kingdom, recently revealed that Satoru Takizawa, a staffer since The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess and a huge Ganondorf fan, was given the redesign task.

Fujibayashi’s only request was to make him a “very cool” and “very awesome demon king” because he’s a “important character” like Link:

“Because this staff’s a veteran to the franchise, he’s able to really think about the needs and the ones of the entire team. There’s a part of this person that really kind of sealed away the love they have for Ganondorf in the designs that they’ve done in the past. But when I made this request to really make Ganon the way he is — because the spotlight is on him this time around, and he really is a crucial, integral character — I vividly remember the sparkle in this person’s eyes as they heard this. Seeing that love, I was really confident that I could just leave it up to them, knowing something great would come out of it.”

In an interview with The New York Times, series producer Eiji Aonuma said Ganondorf could easily undergo “character development and changes to his personality” in future Legend of Zelda games.